Hendersonville daytime burglary suspect arrested

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home on Cheryl Drive late last month.

On August 3, Hendersonville Police arrested 57-year-old Kerry Ellis.

According to police, a homeowner arrived just after 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, to find Ellis inside their home taking items from their home. Ellis then fled the area.

He’s been charged with aggravated burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, and evading arrest.

On Tuesday, Ellis was transported to the Sumner County Jail where he awaits his court appearance. No bond has been placed on his charges.