Hendersonville daytime burglary suspect arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kerry Ellis

(Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a home on Cheryl Drive late last month.

On August 3, Hendersonville Police arrested 57-year-old Kerry Ellis.

According to police, a homeowner arrived just after 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, to find Ellis inside their home taking items from their home. Ellis then fled the area.

He’s been charged with aggravated burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, and evading arrest.

Find the latest crime reports on WKRN.com’s Crime Tracker

On Tuesday, Ellis was transported to the Sumner County Jail where he awaits his court appearance. No bond has been placed on his charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss