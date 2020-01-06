Hendersonville community ties blue bows for Fallen Officer Spencer Bristol

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville community continues to mourn the loss of Fallen Officer Spencer Bristol.

Bristol was hit and killed last Monday night while he was chasing a suspect on i-65.

Many members of the Hendersonville community weren’t sure how they could help the fallen officer’s family, but Sunday night, they found their answer with blue ribbon and a pair of scissors.

It started with a Facebook post by a Hendersonville woman who didn’t even know Bristol.

“I just kind of called Hendersonville out, and said, ‘Now’s the time to come together, now’s the time to support our police officers, and this family, if you get pulled over, be kind, they’re grieving. If you own a business, put a bow on your business, show your support,” Kari Russell told News 2.

A friend of Russell’s knew she made gold mailbox bows in honor of her son who survived pediatric cancer and suggested she make some blue ones.

“I just kind of jumped on it, without thinking really,” Russell said, “I made a post that said ‘Hey, I’m gonna sell these for $10 dollars, proceeds will go to the family.”

Little did she know she’d be getting more requests than she could keep up with.

That’s what lead to a room full of neighbors and strangers coming together to tie bows.

“We have an online support group for the police department here, a lot of us are wives or spouses of the police department. So we thought this was a great opportunity to come together to really show our love and support for the family,” said Jennifer Harris, the wife of a law enforcement officer.

“When something happens to your blue family, we’re all one family,” said another wife, Michelle Rager, “It really brings the true reality of what they do every single day.”

“My dad was a police and he trained Bristol for a few weeks,” said Abby Miller, “It makes me feel like I’m really like paying respect back to the fallen officer Bristol.”

“My family put a bunch of money into getting it started, and then all these officer wives jumped in and said ‘Hey I’ll buy supplies’ I know one mom is a teacher, her students parents’ offered to buy supplies — people just want to help, they want to do something, they don’t know what to do, you give them something to do and they’re on it,” Russell said.

With hundreds of bows already pre-ordered, Russell hopes the silent message is heard throughout the county.

“I wanted the visual representation for our police officers to be driving around, for this family to be driving around, and to see these mailbox bows and just know they’re supported and they’re loved,” she said.

All proceeds will go to the Bristol family. Russell will be selling the bows at the Target in Hendersonville Monday at 5p p.m. until they sell out.