Hendersonville community suggests new park be named after Officer Spencer Bristol

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, community members decorated a patrol car and helped create a memorial outside the Hendersonville police station to honor Officer Spencer Bristol.

Now, many are calling for a new park to be named in his honor.

“This is a place where you will see [people] at any time of day, any time of year remembering loved ones,” said Andy Gilley, Parks Director for the City of Hendersonville.

Memorial Park in Hendersonville is a place for many to reflect and find a connection with loved ones they have may have lost.

“Our four officers that have fallen in the past are on a monument here, there’s bricks in honor of loved ones,” Gilley said.

It’s just one of many parks across Hendersonville. Now, there are plans to create another space for those who call the city home to gather.

Two years ago, Hendersonville purchased 73 acres of land, the Batey Farm property. A committee of city leaders from different departments and community members was formed a couple of months ago to take suggestions for what it’s new name should be, which Gilley says is a defined process that requires a lot of steps.

“The parks board will make a recommendation to the board of Mayor Alderman through the general committee and at the end of the day, the elected officials will vote to decide what’s the most appropriate,” he said.

But after tragedy struck this week, the committee was contacted by many about naming the park after Officer Spencer Bristol.

Gilley says their priority right now is to rally behind the Hendersonville Police Department and Officer Bristol’s family. But, there is no question that they plan to honor the fallen hero in some way in the near future.

“We want to make sure that we honor the past, present and future anytime we name a park, whatever we name it,” Gilley said. “I can assure you that our city will go above and beyond to make sure we recognize and honor Officer Bristol and let his family know that he will forever be remembered for the sacrifice he made trying to protect our citizens.”