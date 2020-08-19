Hendersonville community celebrates 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On a cool August evening women of all ages celebrated the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment at a Hendersonville park.

One hundred years ago the Tennessee legislature passed the amendment. They were the 36th and final state needed to give all American women the right to vote.

Nancy Gilley, a member of the General Jethro Sumner Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, said she was honored to speak at Tuesday night’s celebration.

“I think the ladies that went before us would be so thrilled to see this gathering today, and to realize what the impact of their efforts a hundred years ago have been. For women not only in the United States, but across the world,” Gilley said.

Shelley Ames, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Hendersonville, told News 2 it felt amazing to be on this side of history.

“Just knowing that we’re part of that is so nice,” Ames said.

Tuesday night representatives from local chapters of the League of Women Voters, Daughter’s of the American Revolution, and Women’s Club of Hendersonville wore white and held yellow roses, like the suffragettes from decades ago.

Future generations of female voters also attended, like 17-year old sisters Shelby and Chloe Manasco.

“You’re never too young to get involved in politics,” Shelby Manasco said.

The Manasco twins attended Tuesday’s gathering with other female students from Hendersonville High, soaking in the important work of women who came before them.

“The right to vote means to me to not only protect my freedoms, but the freedoms of other people who are suffering in the world. For example, people with different religious backgrounds, race, and sexual orientations,” Chloe Manasco said.

The duo turns eighteen in October and have already registered to vote. They plan to cast their first ballot in the upcoming presidential election.

You can still register to vote thirty days before election day on November 3rd. If you are a Tennessee resident and want to register, click here to get started.