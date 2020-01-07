Hendersonville businesses showing support, fundraising for Officer Bristol’s family

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— Messages symbolizing unity and love are popping up all over Hendersonville as the community says a final farewell to Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol.

Before earning his badge, Bristol got his first paycheck as a server assistant from Texas Roadhouse in Hendersonville.

“Walking through the door, he always had a smile on his face and brought a genuine personality that you just don’t see from most people,” said Tony Noble, Managing Partner of Texas Roadhouse.

After he served in the Navy and became an officer, Bristol continued to support the restaurant. He brought his family in often for a good meal and even ate a ton of ribs to support their first ever Battle of the Badges fundraiser.

That’s why their Hendersonville, Clarksville and Murfreesboro locations are donating 100% of their profits on Wednesday to the Bristol family.

Texas Roadhouse is just one of many businesses who felt compelled to show their support in some way.

The Ultimate Party Super Store is handing out black and blue balloons to honor the fallen hero.

“Officer Bristol had been in here shopping for his daughter for one of the birthday events,” said the store’s manager, Mark Kain. “Just a great guy looking out to take care of his daughter and take care of his family.”

Signs of gratitude and respect stretch all along Main Street and beyond. It’s testament to how much the 31-year-old husband and father’s sacrifice meant to this city.

“He never lost his roots, his roots have always been in Hendersonville,” Noble said. “You could see that he’s always helped support that small town mentality by that smile and by the generosity of a thank you.”

Texas Roadhouse’s fundraiser at all three locations will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 8. The Ultimate Party Super Store is also hosting a fundraiser on January 18th.