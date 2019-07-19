Hendersonville boy will get wish granted to meet Lionel Messi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A young, Middle Tennessee boy had his wish granted Thursday night.

Colby Hitchcock will get the chance to meet international soccer star Lionel Messi during the upcoming season.

Messi plays for FC Barcelona in Spain and is arguably the most famous soccer player in the world.

Colby is from Hendersonville and is battling a life-threatening condition.

The date and time of the meeting has not been determined yet.

Make-A-Wish surprised Colby Thursday night at an event to debut their new office in South Nashville on Hill Avenue.

Colby will also get to serve as captain for an upcoming Nashville SC match and to visit the locker room to meet the players.