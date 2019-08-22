Hendersonville babysitter charged with stealing from clients

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville baby sitter is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and prescription medication from clients.

It came to light on August 20.

A woman in an upscale Hendersonville Neighborhood came home and found thousands in jewels missing. She called the cops who then asked the babysitter, Jocelyn Stewart, to return to the home.

Police say when the 27-year-old did return, she saw the police cars and kept on driving.

She was later pulled over by police.

Police say they found $35,000 dollars in jewelry, cash, and prescription pain meds in her car.

“I understand some people have problems, incidents in their life and they tend to make bad decisions,” said Sgt. Chris Gagnon of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police charged the baby sitter with theft over $10,000.

“People need to be secure with the people they bring into their house, especially if you are leaving your children in the care of them,” said Sgt. Gagnon.

Police say the woman was selling the items.

“And we believe there will be additional victims because not all the jewelry belonged to the caller.”

According to police, Stewart did implicate herself in the theft.

“She admitted to it and gave her story and an account of what happened. I’m not sure how much we believe. But she did give up some statements in regards as to what was taken.”

Prior to her Tuesday arrest, Stewart had never been arrested in Tennessee.

Stewart is currently in the Sumner County Jail under a $12,500 bond.

