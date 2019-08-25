Help find endangered runaway in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Putnam County authorities need help finding a missing endangered runaway.

The Putnam County Fire Department said Jacob Troglin, 16, has been missing since 10:00 p.m. Friday.

He left his home to go to a friend’s house and has not been seen or heard from since, authorities said.

They believe he is still in the Baxter area and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans with black vans shoes, and may be carrying a black Under armour backpack.

Anyone who knows where to find Troglin is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 931-528-8484 and press 1 for dispatch.