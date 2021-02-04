Helicopter helps lead Metro police to 16-year-old carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old girl charged in connection with a brazen carjacking is behind bars at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center.

That’s where Metro Police say the 16-year-old girl, now identified as Tiliyah Wallace, stuck a pink handgun in a woman’s face Tuesday morning, demanding her keys, at the Mapco on Lebanon Pike.

The 37-year-old woman did not want to be identified but said she is still anxious following the incident.

“I was thinking I am going to die.”

The victim has four children between the ages of 11 and 22. She said she noticed Wallace watching her. When she left the Mapco, she said the teen approached her aggressively.

“At first, I thought she was playing,” the victim said. “I started laughing at her. Give you my keys? For what? Once I seen the gun, I know she was not kidding. So at that point, I said are you serious? She said yes. And she said I will shoot you if you do not give me the keys.”

According to police, Wallace proceeded to carjack the woman, stealing her 2020 Toyota Camry. The victim said police were on the scene within two minutes.

Officers used a chopper to track the car through GPS. According to Metro Police, the teenager in the stolen car drove all over Nashville for nearly two hours. When the teenager finally stopped in Nashboro village, the chopper guided ground units right to Wallace, and she was arrested without incident.

“It’s crazy. It’s sad to see what the world has become. For her to be only 16 years old and capable of creating such crime, is a shocker to me. I want to tell her that she is getting everything she deserves coming to her,” the victim said.

When asked if she thought the teen could reform, the victim said, “Maybe she can, but it will take some time in jail for her to realize what she has done.”

The victim said she went to juvenile court on Wednesday for the case. The victim told News 2 the juvenile judge declined to try Wallace as an adult “due to mental health issues.”

When arrested, the pink gun had a bullet in the chamber and two in the magazine. Metro Police charged Wallace with aggravated robbery. The victim told News 2 Wallace pleaded guilty to the charges in court Thursday.

The victim said Wallace would be remanded to DCS custody and could remain there for up to several years.