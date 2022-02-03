NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Be ready for rough conditions Thursday and Friday as a major storm impacts Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A large part of the region is under multiple winter weather alerts. We have a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning, which will last through Friday morning.

Check the full list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

This storm will start with showers, and even pockets of heavy rain for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. However, freezing rain is creeping farther in our direction, and at this point, northwest most counties are starting to see the impacts.

This trend will continue through Thursday, with the worst of the freezing rain and ice impacting counties along the TN/KY state line. The last of the winter weather will retreat east early Friday morning.

Ice accumulations could be a major problem. Even 0.1″ of ice is enough to make the roads a nightmare. Some spots north of Interstate 40 and west of I-65 could see 0.25″ or more accumulate. This could create issues with not just the roads, but with tree limbs and power lines snapping under the weight of accumulating ice.

On top of the winter weather issues, we’re also looking carefully at flooding concerns. There is a Flood Watch in place for most counties along and east of I-65, as well as a few to the southwest, like Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties.

With total rainfall amounts nearing 3″ in spots, the greatest concern is for locations of poor drainage, as well as places along small creeks and streams. Make sure you never drive over a flooded roadway!