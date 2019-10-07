Heavy rain continues across Middle Tennessee Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong showers and storms continued across Middle Tennessee early Monday morning. The main threat is heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

The rounds of heavy rain could complicate your Monday morning commute. It is all because of a cold front so temps will also drop into the 50s Monday morning.

In total, Middle Tennessee could pick up an additional one to two inches of rain. Many areas are now under a severe or moderate drought so we could use the rain.

Then, it is all about the cool down. Highs hold in the upper 60s Monday and then lows fall into the low 50s and upper 40s Tuesday morning.

There will be a gradual warm up this week but it will still feel more like fall.

