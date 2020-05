WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)— Police responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Mart at the intersection of North Washington Street and George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre just before noon on Sunday.





Police have the store surrounded and a man is believed to still be inside.

Roads around the area are blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.