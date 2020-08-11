Two teens rescued from railroad trestle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenage girls stuck on a railroad trestle have been rescued in Williamson County.

Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joseph Polenzani tells News 2 the girls were out on a walk when the climbed down a wooden railroad trestle near Pinkerton Park. The girls ended up getting stuck about 40 feet in the air. One of the girls’ parents called 911 and police and fire crews responded to the area.

Polenzani said they had to use a tripod-type apparatus to lower rescuers down to the girls in a harness and pull them back up to safety.

Both girls are O.K. and the rescue only took about 20 minutes, although railway services were shut down for nearly two hours.

