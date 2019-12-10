Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Benton Hall Academy Bill Rice Christian Academy Cannon County Schools Cason Children's Center - Spring Hill Cason Lane Children's Center Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Special School District Giles County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lewis County Schools Lincoln County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Rutherford County Schools Temple Baptist Christian School Tullahoma City Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools Williamson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic police lights_228312

JERSEY CITY, NJ (AP)– Gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighborhood.

SWAT teams and federal agents have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off the major thoroughfare.

Loud gunshots could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.

Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses.

The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar