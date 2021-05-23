Heat sticks around for Sunday, rain returns mid-week

Closing out the weekend with another comfortable morning and a hot afternoon. There will be a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Temperatures start out in the low 60s today but will surge to near 90° by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Close to record high temperatures continue into Tuesday with 91° on Monday and 92° on Tuesday. A few showers and storms work their way back in by Wednesday.

Scattered summer storms anticipated into next weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid and upper-80s. A typical pattern for this time of year!