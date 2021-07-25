Heat index near 100° Sunday, BUT scattered afternoon storms will cool some down

Once again seeing patchy fog developing across Middle Tennessee. Give yourself extra time if you are traveling as fog may be dense in some areas.

Heat and humidity will build in as we head into the afternoon with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s into the low 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will be over 100° in a few areas mainly east of I-65 this afternoon.

There will be some scattered thunderstorms breaking out in the heat, anytime from lunchtime onward that may temporarily help cool some locations down. But with folks outdoors enjoying their Sunday afternoon, remember “When the thunder roars, go indoors!”.

Better storm chances track in Monday with scattered showers and thundershowers more widespread across the area.

Storms thin out mid-week allowing high temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will near 100-105 degrees. That could be dangerous heat. We’ll keep you posted.