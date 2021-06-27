Heat continues, slight rain chances build in

After a warm and muggy morning you can expect a hot afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. A few more clouds around later today with an isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon and evening.

We’ll see similar conditions through Tuesday with a few spot showers and high temperatures in the low 90s. The best chance of widespread rain will move in Thursday into Friday of next week as a cold front pushes into the mid-state.

Cooler air for July 4th weekend is possible after the cold front pushes through.