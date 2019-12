KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–We all love seeing a heartwarming military homecoming video – especially at this time of the year.

This surprise is coming from Knoxville.

A TDOT mechanic was surprised by his son who was hiding out in the back of a car in the shop.

Army private first class Zach McCrary has been stationed in south Korea for nearly two years.

He is happy to be home for the holidays and is now going to be stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.