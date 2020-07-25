Hearse carrying body of John Lewis leaves Atlanta

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(CNN) — The tributes to honor late congressman John Lewis are set to begin, starting in his native Alabama.

A hearse carrying the civil rights icon left Atlanta Saturday morning heading to his hometown of Troy.

A series of memorial events will be held there.

On Sunday, his body will lie in repose in Selma … Before a procession brings it across the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge.

It will then lie at the Alabama State Capitol.

On Monday, a motorcade will bring Lewis’ body through Washington, D.C., to lie at the capitol.

The events will end in Georgia… The state Lewis represented in congress for more than 30 years.

After a service and tribute at the capitol in Atlanta … He’ll be laid to rest at South-View Cemetery on Thursday.

Lewis died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.