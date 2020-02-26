CDC facial hair and facemasks guide from 2017 resurfaces through coronavirus coverage

(AP/WKRN) — Reports that the CDC published an infographic recommending that men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus began circulating Wednesday as coronavirus concerns in the US continue to grow. The infographic shows dozens of facial hairstyles that are incompatible with facepiece respirators. The image though first appeared in a 2017 blog post.

A CDC spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that the graphic was released by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. It was intended for worker protection.

The CDC does not recommend the use of respirators outside of workplace settings.

“CDC does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community). Most often, spread of respiratory viruses from person-to-person happens among close contacts (within 6 feet). CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue. People who are sick should stay home and not go into crowded public places or visit people in hospitals. Workers who are sick should follow CDC guidelines and stay home when they are sick.”

The 2017 infographic can be seen below.

For the CDC’s guidance on the use of masks to prevent the spread of influenza, click here. You can also check out their full coronavirus coverage here.

CORRECTION: This report has been updated from an original version that linked the infographic to COVID-19 concerns.