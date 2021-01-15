Health Dept.: No plans to bring COVID-19 mass vaccination super sites to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee.

Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now.

The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

Instead, Nashville is partnering with different healthcare systems to offer the vaccine at a faster pace once more doses become available.

Venues have been transformed across the country — Gillette Stadium, Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, even Disneyland to name a few.

Doctors are hopeful these sites will help get closer to normal by summer.

“What a great day to set the target for Independence Day, signifying hopefully a big step forward in our independence our freedom, if you will, from the grips of this pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Executive Vice President of Atrium Health.

Plans could change bit for now, the state of Tennessee has not received updates from the federal government about changes to their distribution plan. Tennessee will continue with this process until they hear otherwise.