Heading out of town for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Whether you’re heading to Nashville International Airport for a flight or hitting the road in your car, this holiday travel week is going to be a busy one.

BNA is expecting big crowds on their peak days.

“We’re expecting approximately 30,000 passengers (per day) to depart from BNA on our busiest days which starts this Friday the 19th, the day before Thanksgiving the 24th, Thanksgiving morning the 25th, and the Sunday and Monday the 28th and 29th,” exclaimed Stacey Nickens, Metro Nashville Airport Authority, Asst. VP of Corporate Communications, Community Affairs, and Customer Experience.

And if you have not been to the airport lately, there have been some big changes!

To start with, there are now two terminals — north and south. Each one provides service for specific airlines.

“This is not the same airport three months ago,” Nickens said. “It’s important to know where to park, where to walk, where our rental car counters are, as well as our different lots. We have a walking lot and we have two lots that are covered. Arrive early so that you become familiar with these places. Arrive really early, at least two hours. Become familiar with our parking options. Prepare to wait a little longer in our lines. But also, experience BNA. We have a lot of new concessions, food and beverage offerings. We’ll have live musical performances and art throughout the airport.”

And remember: Face coverings are still required in the airport and on the shuttles.

Here are some helpful links to familiarize yourself with the Nashville Airport and some do’s and don’ts regarding preparing for your trip:

flynashville.com

https://flynashville.com/park-at-bna

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips

So what if you are driving?

“We’re expecting about 1.2 million Tennesseans to travel. About 96% of those are planning on taking a road trip. So, if you are planning on heading out sometime this weekend, or later next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, pack your patience, explained Megan Cooper, AAA TN Public & Government Relations Consultant.”

And if you haven’t gone on a road trip in a while, now’s a good time to have your car checked out.

“Go ahead and check things like your battery,” Cooper said. “Batteries can really take a hit in cold weather. And you don’t want to be stalled on the side of the road. Or you don’t want to try to start your vehicle the morning of Thanksgiving and it not start. Another thing to take a look at is your tires. Your tires are literally where the rubber meets the road. You want to make sure that they are not only properly inflated, but they also have enough tread depth.”