NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A head-on crash has closed Hobson Pike over J. Percy Priest Lake in South Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the bridge at the Davidson/Wilson county line.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic. Metro police told News 2 two people were killed in the crash.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.