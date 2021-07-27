‘He said I’ll shoot you’: Nashville realtor describes moments man held him at gunpoint, stole car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last week, a Nashville realtor was robbed at gunpoint while preparing for a showing. It happened at a townhome complex on Porter Terrace in East Nashville.

The realtor didn’t want News 2 to use his name for safety reasons, but says a man put a gun to his face while he was trying to open the lockbox on the unit’s front door. The suspect demanded the realtor’s car keys and then took off in his 2020 Toyota RAV4.

“Just the aggression in his voice in that moment just made me realize I’ve just got to go with it. So, I threw my phone at him. I threw my keys at him. And he told me to run,” the realtor said.

The realtor filed a police report, and then remembered that his iPad was in the stolen vehicle. He and his partner pinged the device to an apartment complex in North Nashville.

The pair drove to the complex but didn’t see the stolen Toyota or iPad. But when they started driving home, they spotted the stolen car driving on the other side of the road.

“So, we followed behind and called the cops and were able to get some clear footage of the guy with my vehicle,” the realtor said.

Dashcam from his partner’s car captured a teenager getting into the stolen Toyota. Metro Police later identified him as 18-year-old Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith.

Gooch-Blacksmith has been arrested for at least seven other robberies in Davidson County and multiple aggravated assaults.

“I want justice and I want our community to be protected, and some type of rehabilitation to be done and some efforts to be made to help him see that there’s more to life than crime,” the realtor said.

Gooch-Blacksmith was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated robbery and a weapons charge. His bond was set at $90,000.

“This happened out of nowhere. I think that they were watching and waiting for a vulnerable moment to take advantage of me,” the realtor said.