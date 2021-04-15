‘He put the gun in my chest’: Mt. Juliet man describes moments he was robbed at gunpoint

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Mt. Juliet are investigating two incidents that happened Wednesday night near Devonshire Drive.

Police say at around 10:40 p.m. a man was sitting at Devonshire Drive pond pier when he was approached by two suspects, described as male teenagers wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and armed with handguns.

The suspects pointed their guns at the victim and demanded his valuables. They then told the victim to turn around and count while they ran away from the scene.

The victim spoke to News 2 but did not want us to show his face or use his name.

“I’m out there and I turn around. I’m messing around on my phone. Two guys run up and say this is really happening,” the victim said. “I drop my phone, hey demand my money, and tell me to strip. Then they turn around and say count to ten while they run up the street.”

After the suspects ran away the victim, who was not injured, heard a car start up, which quickly fled toward Lebanon Road. The victim told police his view of the car was blocked and therefore he could not describe it.

Without his wallet or cell phone the victim ran to his home and called police.

Hours later, Captain Tyler Chandler says Mt. Juliet Police got another call from a resident on Sunnyhill Drive, a side street of Devonshire Drive. Thieves stole a handgun and an iPad.

Police believe the suspects involved in the armed robbery were out checking for unlocked cars when they noticed the victim and took the opportunity to rob him at gunpoint.

“It’s our belief that suspects were in the neighborhood actively trying to commit unlocked vehicle burglaries when they saw this individual on the bench and they took the opportunity to commit an armed robbery,” Capt. Chandler said.

The armed robbery happened right behind Hickory Hills HOA President Bill Trivett’s house, and he says that’s too close to home.

“The concern for the community. What’s going on that we’re not aware of? And was this a local event or was this from another county,” Trivett said.

Captain Chandler says prior to installing license plate readers across Mt. Juliet, police were seeing a lot of stolen cars travel from Nashville to this community to commit vehicle burglaries. Which could still be the case in this situation.

“It’s likely that same MO occurred overnight as well. They were probably in a fresh stolen car where the system was not updated yet with the stolen license plate attached to it. That’s why we did not receive the alert,” Capt. Chandler said.

Residents who live in the area are asked to review their surveillance camera footage to see if it captured any valuable video that could help police with their investigation. The best time range to check video is from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

“It’s a residential neighborhood. You don’t really think oh I’m gonna go to the pier to get mugged,” the victim told News 2. “I didn’t expect to be assaulted you know?”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or by clicking here.