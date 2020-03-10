‘He died a hero’: Daughter remembers father killed in Benton County tornado

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) —West of the Tennessee River region, A Benton County family is doing all they can to keep the memory of 67-year-old Carl Frazee alive.

“He died a hero and you don’t know how good that made me feel,” said Jennifer Davis-Irwin, Frazee’s daughter.

Irwin said her father sprang into action when the devastating tornado ripped through Camden. Frazee’s longtime girlfriend, Patty, was asleep on the couch when he heard the storm coming toward their mobile home. She woke up after hearing him scream.

“He ran, literally and just jumped on top of her and held onto her that’s all she can remember,” Irwin said. “Then, she woke up in the field like 150 yards from where the trailer was.”

Frazee was still alive after the impact and was heard calling for help. It took first responders quite some time to get to him because of the debris. On the way to the hospital, he passed away.

“That was the most honorable thing I think I’ve ever know him to do,” Irwin said.

Irwin said her father was a beloved member of their community. He loved motorcycles and his family owned a sawmill for years. Tragically, her sister Pam died in a car crash back in 2016, which brought them closer together.

“I’ll miss his laugh more than anything because he was always laughing and making people laugh,” Irwin said.

Patty is currently recovering in a rehabilitation facility after suffering injuries to her head. Irwin and her husband will take her in after she is released.

“We are gonna help her as much as we can,” Irwin said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of funeral expenses. A service was held for Frazee on Sunday.