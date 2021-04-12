‘He did something horrible’: Gunman’s friend shocked by Lebanon double murder suicide

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Charles Hunter says he has felt nothing but shock and heartbreak after seeing the news that his friend, Shaun Varsos, was accused of killing his estranged wife, mother-in-law and then himself.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” Hunter said. “He did something horrible. Something that you couldn’t come back from.”

The 36-year-old was going through a divorce with his wife, Marie. But Hunter said when he spoke with Varsos last he wasn’t concerned for his mental health.

“He seemed more hurt than angry,” Hunter said. “Nowhere in him when we talked was there this rage.”

But Varsos allegedly went to his mother-in-law’s home in Lebanon where he shot both women before travelling to Bellevue. That’s where police found Varsos dead in a rental car.

“It just seems so uncharacteristic of the man I’ve known,” Hunter said.

Varsos allegedly wrote a lengthy suicide note on his Facebook page that tipped Hunter off that something was not right. Hunter tried to contact Varsos immediately but was unable to reach his friend of more than a decade.

“There was no foreshadowing and that’s why this thing is so unreal,” Hunter said.

But a Metro police report does reveal Varsos and his wife had a domestic situation in March. The report details Varsos choking Marie until she lost consciousness and held her at gunpoint.

News 2 did reach out to the family of Marie Varsos and her mother, Debbie Sisco, but were informed they were not ready to speak yet on the sudden tragedy.