HAZMAT crews respond following semi crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.

It happened on S. Church Street in front of the Pilot gas station.

Police say the driver of an SUV had a possible medical episode, leading to her vehicle leaving the roadway. She crashed into a semi, causing about 100 gallons of fuel to spill from the truck.

HAZMAT

S. Church St. in front of Pilot is temporarily close due to a crash. A female driver of an SUV had a possible medical episode, her vehicle left the roadway & crashed into the side of a semi, causing about 100 gallons of fuel to spill. MFRD has contained the spill. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DEQ4QIjjKP — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 18, 2021

The spill has been contained and a HAZMAT crew is on the way to clean up the scene.

Both the driver of the SUV and the semi were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the conditions of either driver.