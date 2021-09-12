Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-24 near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hazmat crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Nissan Stadium is causing delays.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Mile Marker 50 on Interstate 24 eastbound near Nissan Stadium for an accident. When crews arrived, they found two semi tractor trailers involved in an accident; one of the trailers was leaking fluid.

Upon further research, hazmat crews discovered the leaking fluid was a compound product including an adhesive used in Scotch Guard. Crews were able to contain the spill and prevent it from getting into any waterways.

Crews will turn the scene over to TDOT and a cleaning service, who will be responsible for cleaning up the spill and reopening the affected lanes.

No serious injuries were reported.