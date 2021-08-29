Hawkins County resident dead after being pinned by tractor

WHITESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County first responders found a Whitesburg community resident dead after a farming incident left them pinned under a tractor.

According to a press release, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad was called to the scene of a patient pinned under a tractor around Walker Lane and discovered someone unresponsive under a tractor and Bush Hog mower at the bottom of an 8-foot deep trench.

Responders then set to work removing the patient and beginning treatment and resuscitation efforts.

Responding agencies included Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said Highlands Emergency Air Rescue was requested, but was not used as the patient was already in transport via ambulance.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad reports the patient did not survive, and extended their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of those involved.