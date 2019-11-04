Hate group films video in front of Emmett Till memorial

(CNN) – Surveillance video caught a white supremacist group filming a video at the Emmett Till memorial in Sumner, Mississippi.

The clip, later posted on Facebook, shows seven people by the historic sign.

There’s a flag in the video which is linked to a group called League of the South.

The group is designated as a hate group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In the video, you can also see the group quickly run to their cars when an alarm at the memorial sounded off.

The alarm goes off for all visitors so they know that the area is being monitored and don’t feel free to vandalize the sign.

Memorial officials say the group was trespassing and authorities are investigating.