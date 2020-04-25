Harold Reid, Statler Brothers Bass Singer, Dies at 80

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80.
Reid died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia, his nephew Debo Reid said.
The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965’s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”
Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian.