WATCH: Harold Landry not focused on being ‘perfect’ but still making plays

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- A large group of media members huddled around the locker of linebacker Harold Landry this week, as the Tennessee Titans prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Getting to spend a minute with Landry is rare. The Titans 2nd round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft pick is all about ‘less talk, more action,’ and you can’t be mad at that because he’s one of the most productive players on this Titans roster.

“My goal is to win and play great defense, and I think Harold (Landry III) helps us do some of those things. I think that he has been disruptive at times. He has been able to affect the quarterback,” said Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

After registering 4.5 sacks last year, Landry leads the team this season with seven sacks. The improvement from his rookie year until now has been tremendous and there is something he credits for that change.

“I think last year, my rookie year, I was too worried about being perfect,” Landry said. “This year I am playing loose, and just going out there and trying to wreak havoc and make plays and not worry about always being in the right spot. I just want to be disruptive.”

Watching Landry bend around the edge to get to the opposing quarterback is fascinating to watch. Since his days at Boston College, it’s something he’s done well, now Landry is getting more detailed in his execution.

“I think I’m way more developed with using my hands, I think last year I just relied on one move and that was speed. I think this year I’m using my hands and I’m more active in my rush using different moves,” added Landry.

There is no arguing the fact that Landry is making an impact in his second season with the Titans and he loves it.

“It’s definitely lit! I love making plays and other guys making plays and getting hype about it. That’s when it’s the most fun, when you have everybody in the defense making plays – we are all just feeding off of one another’s energy,” added Landry.

Landry and the Tennessee Titans will be back on the field Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kick off set for 3:05 CT at Nissan Stadium.