Harding Pike closed around Saint Thomas West due to water main breaks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Harding Pike near Saint Thomas West was shut down Monday morning due to multiple water main breaks.

  • Harding Pike water main
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Harding Pike water main
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Harding Pike water main
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Harding Pike water main
    (Photo: WKRN)

Metro Water Services said several water mains appear to have broken near Vine Court, affecting the nearby hospital and homes in the area.

Water was covering part of Harding Pike, as law enforcement blocked the roadway.

The road could be closed for several hours, according to Metro Water crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss