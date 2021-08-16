Harding Pike closed around Saint Thomas West due to water main breaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Harding Pike near Saint Thomas West was shut down Monday morning due to multiple water main breaks.

Metro Water Services said several water mains appear to have broken near Vine Court, affecting the nearby hospital and homes in the area.

Water was covering part of Harding Pike, as law enforcement blocked the roadway.

The road could be closed for several hours, according to Metro Water crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.