Happy Valentine’s Day from the Saint Thomas Midtown NICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Roses are red, violets are blue, and these NICU babies are sweet through and through!



Love is in the air at the Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital NICU. Shoutout to nurse Kim Meeks for hand-crafted wearable Valentine’s cards for each of our newborns. Thanks to all the hospital staff for their wonderful work.

Scroll down for images of Middle Tennessee’s cutest new residents wishing you and your loved ones a holiday filled with chocolate and hugs. XOXO.



Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!