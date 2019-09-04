NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On July 1 the Hands-Free Tennessee Law was passed.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has given motorists time to adjust by issuing warnings and handing out educational material.

The time has come that law enforcement will now be looking for drivers using their cellphones and issuing citations.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted about Hands-Free Tennessee on September 3 regarding the law.