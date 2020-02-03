Live Now
‘Hamilton’ to hit theaters in 2021

News

by: CNN

(CNN) — “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen next year.

Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.

Disney is bringing the hit musical — along with the original Broadway cast — to movie theaters in October 2021.

It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre — where the show first opened.

The original cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo.

“Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop and R & B with classic Broadway tunes to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, french- and Scottish-heritaged Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.

“Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama and has won 11 Tony Awards.

