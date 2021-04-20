Halls Chophouse to open location in Midtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Lowcountry steakhouse is heading to Nashville!

Halls Chophouse owner Tommy Hall announced on Tuesday he was opening a brand-new location in Nashville.

“When we opened the doors to Halls Chophouse at 434 King 12 years ago, we had no idea what would come next,” said Hall in his announcement. “Our first night, we served a wonderful 17 people … Our intention was to deliver detailed and heartfelt service — putting others before ourselves.”

Hall said he and his dad went to view a new property a year ago, where they found an instant connection and a clear vision for the future of Halls Chophouse.

His father, Bill Hall, passed away in August of last year.

“Today, alongside my mom and my brother, we’re excited to announce that we will be opening Halls Chophouse Nashville in the Spring of 2022,” Hall said.

Hall said the restaurant will sit on the ground floor of the new Broadwest building in Nashville.

“We could not be more excited to open in such a first-class location such as Broadwest,” he said. “Expect our signature steaks and service with an acute focus on quality seafood and imaginative cocktails.”

Halls Chophouse can be found at its flagship location on historic King Street in downtown Charleston, in Summerville’s Nexton community, Columbia and in Greenville.