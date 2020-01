KANSAS CITY, KS-MO (CNN) — Hallmark Cards Incorporated says it is cutting 400 jobs. The family owned company made the announcement Monday.

The cuts will be made in the greeting card business, retail business, and in corporate support functions.

325 of the 400 eliminated jobs will be in the Kansas City headquarters.

According to President and CEO Mike Perry, the cuts are being made so Hallmark can invest in new growth strategies.

Hallmark has 30,000 employees worldwide.