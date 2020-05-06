Hair salons reopen for 89 counties across Tennessee; stylists feel grateful

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After Governor Bill Lee pushed the date to reopen beauty salons to Wednesday, rather than the end of the month, stylists said they’re grateful to get back to business.

“We’re just glad that we get to be,” Color Lush Salon Stylist Lesley Miller said. “Everybody’s calling and they want in right now.”

The high demand for hair services, combined with only half capacity restrictions, is booking Miller’s calendar up fast. Right now, she’s full with appointments through July.

“They’re begging to get in and we’re grateful for them,” Miller said.

Not only are salon employees enforcing new requirements, they’re sanitizing everything a client touches during their service.

“We have to clean the seats, the stations, any implements that touched the guest, they all have to be completely sanitized before your next guest comes in,” Miller said.

Everyone in the salon has to wear a mask and clients cannot come into the business until their stylist is ready for them. The client’s temperatures are checked before going into their appointment and all tools are cleaned between cuts.

When the date was originally set for May 29 to reopen from Governor Lee, Miller said everyone’s hearts sank.

“We were scared, we didn’t know how we were going to kind of keep everything going really,” Miller said.

But with the date being moved up to this week, Miller said it feels good to get back to this new normal.

Color Lush Salon is open six days a week, for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in order to keep up with client demands.

