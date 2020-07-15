Hagerty leaves board over Black Lives Matter support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee Republican running for U.S. Senate has resigned from the board of a brokerage firm after the company expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bill Hagerty announced he would be stepping down from the board of R.J. O’Brien & Associates in a letter to CEO Gerald Corcoran on Saturday.

Hagerty is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

He previously served as President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The Times Free Press reports R.J. O’Brien & Associates said it “stands proudly with the African American Community” and expressed support for “equality and peace” in a since-deleted post on Twitter.