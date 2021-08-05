Guy Fieri visits downtown Nashville for grand opening of Chicken Guy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is, of course, best known for its music, but the food scene is also heating up.

Guy Fieri was in Nashville Wednesday for the grand opening of his latest restaurant downtown, Chicken Guy!

The restaurant was under construction and damaged when the Christmas Day bombing happened and Fieri said they are honored to be part of the revitalization of the area.

Fieri said he knew as early as two decades ago he wanted to bring a chicken restaurant to Nashville.

“If we’re gonna bring great freakin’ chicken, I’m gonna bring it to the epicenter chicken, which is Nashville. All I had to do was have that Princes hot chicken experience 20 years ago and I knew one day that I’d be back, I hoped I’d be back, and here I am,” said Fieri.

He is partnering with FACE Hospitality for the Nashville restaurant and a concept in East Tennessee called Downtown Flavortown.