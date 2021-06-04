Guy Fieri restaurant Chicken Guy! leading 2nd Avenue comeback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restauranteur and Food Network star Guy Fieri will be part of the comeback on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville following the Christmas Day bombing.

Work on Fieri’s new restaurant Chicken Guy! is moving forward at the corner of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. It will be the first Tennessee location for the franchise.

Fieri is partnering with Tennessee-based FACE Hospitality on the restaurant and a concept in East Tennessee called Downtown Flavortown.

The CEO of FACE told News 2 his company specializes in fun, and the Chicken Guy! restaurant will be no exception.

“We’ve been working on the project for quite a while and you know we’ve had some interruptions the past year, between COVID starting out, and then we had the Christmas day bombing. We’re excited about the project, we’re excited to be part of the revitalization of Second Avenue,” explained CEO Bucky Mabe.

The goal is for Chicken Guy! to open sometime in the summer of 2021 with Fieri expected to visit Music City for the grand opening.