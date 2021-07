NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least six gunshots were fired into a car in an Edgehill neighborhood early Monday morning.

Metro police responded around 3:30 a.m. to a reported shooting on Horton Avenue near Edgehill Community Memorial Garden.

Officers said no victim was located, but they determined at least six gunshots had been fired into the vehicle.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.