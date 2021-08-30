Gunshots fired at Metro officers on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired at officers on the interstate in Antioch Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on the Interstate 24 entrance ramp at Haywood Lane.

Multiple agencies search for suspects after gunshots fired at officers on I-24 in Antioch (Photo: WKRN)

Police said undercover officers were following a vehicle, when at least one person in the car shot at the officers, possibly firing as many as 30 bullets.

No officers were struck, according to investigators.

Officers said they tracked the vehicle to Ewing Lane and Hillhurst Drive in East Nashville, where the driver crashed, and the people inside the car fled.

Suspect vehicle crashed at Ewing Lane and Hillhurst Drive (Photo: WKRN)

There was an extensive search by ground and air, but as of 3:30 a.m. Monday, no suspects had been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.