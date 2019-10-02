Gunshot victim found lying in the street near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found lying in the street just south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The victim was found near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police said the victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

The victim was found by a rideshare driver who nearly hit the man and called 911. The victim told the driver he did not know who shot him and that it was a drive-by shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

