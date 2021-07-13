Gunshot fired through pants during carjacking at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a gunshot was fired during a carjacking at a gas station on West Trinity Lane in Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a robbery outside of the Marathon off Interstate 65.

Police said they determined three men drove up to the victim and told him to hand over his keys.

At one point, detectives said one of the men fired at least one gunshot, leading a bullet to travel through the victim’s pants. He was not wounded, according to investigators.

At least one of the men drove off in the victim’s Dodge Charger, while the others left in their own vehicle.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.