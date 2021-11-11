Gunshot fired at Hunter’s Lane football game; Suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New charges have been added to a case involving gunfire at a Hunter’s Lane High School football game.

According to an arrest warrant, on Sept. 24, 2021, Mahala Johnson, 19, got into a verbal argument with a group of girls. Witnesses told police that Johnson then pulled out a handgun from her waist and pointed in the direction of the girls, one of whom was 16-years-old.

Authorities said employees of the high school tried to deescalate the situation and told Johnson to get in her car and leave. As she proceeded to drive away, police said she stopped at the entrance and fired a gunshot in the direction of the school, which caused everyone to take cover.

Police were given a description of Johnson and arrested her days later.