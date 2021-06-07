Gunman who fired into group of people in Cayce Homes sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire indiscriminately into a group of people standing outside the 600 block of South 7th Street in Cayce Homes on Sunday.

According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Shots were reportedly fired from a passing 2014-2019 model blue Subaru Legacy. One man in the group was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has knowledge of the shooter is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

