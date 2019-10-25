Gunman wanted in dollar store robberies across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are working to identify a gunman who robbed a North Nashville Family Dollar and could be responsible for other dollar store robberies.

The man is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Jefferson Street on Oct. 16 and three Dollar General stores since Sept. 26.

During the robbery on Oct. 16 at Family Dollar, the gunman wore a distinctive shirt with the word “savage” on the back with the number 13 below it, according to Metro police.

Metro police said his black pants with the red stripe appear to be the same worn by the suspect in two of the three other robberies.

The suspect is accused of the following robberies:

Sept. 26: Dollar General, 709 Old Hickory Boulevard

Oct. 1: Dollar General, 541 Stewarts Ferry Pike

Oct 2: Dollar General, 6009 Charlotte Pike

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

